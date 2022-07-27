Dr. Eugene Shifrin, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shifrin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eugene Shifrin, OD
Overview
Dr. Eugene Shifrin, OD is an Optometrist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Optometry, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Optometry. They graduated from Pennsylvania College of Optometry.
Dr. Shifrin works at
Locations
-
1
Mccormick Eye Center10619 N Hayden Rd Ste 101, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Directions (480) 895-8900
-
2
Sun City West Office19052 N R H Johnson Blvd, Sun City West, AZ 85375 Directions (623) 975-2020
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Community Health Choice
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- Oxford Health Plans
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shifrin?
Dr. Shifrin took his time with me to explain what was going on with my eye and what to use to help heal my eye. His staff are so nice and very helpful too
About Dr. Eugene Shifrin, OD
- Optometry
- 20 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1649271164
Education & Certifications
- Brandywine Eye Center, Pa
- Einstein Med Ctr
- Pennsylvania College of Optometry
- Med Ctr of Delaware
- Optometry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shifrin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shifrin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shifrin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shifrin works at
Dr. Shifrin speaks Russian.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Shifrin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shifrin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shifrin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shifrin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.