Dr. Eugene Roeder, PHD
Dr. Eugene Roeder, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Auburn, CA.
- 1 13620 Lincoln Way Ste 360, Auburn, CA 95603 Directions (530) 885-3858
I'm shocked as to the reviews I just read. I didn't find any truth to what I was reading in Both these testimonials. I myself had a positive experience with Dr. Roeder, He was extremly descriptive and informative on how this process would go and the steps that would be taken. Most importantly He was very warm and kind to Both my son and myself which was such a relief in my time of feeling out of sorts and not knowing what to expect, Or if this "stranger" could really see the Bigger picture.?
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1730350703
