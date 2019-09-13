Dr. Eugene Oh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eugene Oh, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Eugene Oh, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Federal Way, WA.
Dr. Oh works at
Franciscan Plastic Surgery Associates at St. Francis34503 9th Ave S Ste 320, Federal Way, WA 98003
Dr. Oh is fabulous and I really enjoy his nurse Michelle. The time both took with me making me feel comfortable and answering my questions was appreciated. What I don’t recommend and find unacceptable is the surgical scheduler/Insurance Pre-Authorization gal. After leaving several messages requesting a call back I called my insurance and worked with them on this. Also when part of the surgery was denied I did attempt to talk to her again and she still never answered the phone or called me back so I called the insurance again who then told me that none of the supporting documents were sent in from my primary care provider. This is something that I will just have to do on my own I guess since I can’t get anyone from the office to call me back.
About Dr. Eugene Oh, MD
Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
English
Plastic Surgery
Dr. Oh has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Oh works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Oh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
