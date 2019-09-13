See All Plastic Surgeons in Federal Way, WA
Dr. Eugene Oh, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Eugene Oh, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Federal Way, WA. 

Dr. Oh works at Franciscan Plastic Surgery Associates at St. Francis in Federal Way, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of St. Francis Hospital
Locations

  1. 1
    Franciscan Plastic Surgery Associates at St. Francis
    34503 9th Ave S Ste 320, Federal Way, WA 98003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 835-8827

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Fat Grafting to the Body
Liposuction
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Fat Grafting to the Body
Liposuction

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Body Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Sep 13, 2019
Dr. Oh is fabulous and I really enjoy his nurse Michelle. The time both took with me making me feel comfortable and answering my questions was appreciated. What I don’t recommend and find unacceptable is the surgical scheduler/Insurance Pre-Authorization gal. After leaving several messages requesting a call back I called my insurance and worked with them on this. Also when part of the surgery was denied I did attempt to talk to her again and she still never answered the phone or called me back so I called the insurance again who then told me that none of the supporting documents were sent in from my primary care provider. This is something that I will just have to do on my own I guess since I can’t get anyone from the office to call me back.
— Sep 13, 2019
Photo: Dr. Eugene Oh, MD
About Dr. Eugene Oh, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1982970513
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Plastic Surgery
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Eugene Oh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Oh has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Oh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Oh works at Franciscan Plastic Surgery Associates at St. Francis in Federal Way, WA. View the full address on Dr. Oh’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Oh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oh.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

