Dr. Etheridge Jr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eugene Etheridge Jr, DC
Overview
Dr. Eugene Etheridge Jr, DC is a Chiropractor in Terre Haute, IN.
Dr. Etheridge Jr works at
Locations
Etheridge Chiropractic Clinic Inc.631 S 25th St, Terre Haute, IN 47803 Directions (812) 232-8803
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I would recommend Dr Etheridge to anyone! He goes above and beyond to help you. He truly cares about your health!! He's compassionate. When I injured my back at work, I found out that I had to have surgery. Dr Etheridge came in every day (7 days a week) to try to get me some relief until my surgery. I can not say enough wonderful things about him!!! You simply don't find doctors like this these days!!! If you have back pain, hip pain, sciatica, anything, you need to make an appointment!!!!
About Dr. Eugene Etheridge Jr, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1427168517
Frequently Asked Questions
