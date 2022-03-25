Dr. Eudoxia Tsongalis-Arruda, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tsongalis-Arruda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eudoxia Tsongalis-Arruda, OD
Overview
Dr. Eudoxia Tsongalis-Arruda, OD is an Optometrist in Fall River, MA.
Locations
Center for Family Vision PC920 Plymouth Ave, Fall River, MA 02721 Directions (508) 673-5831
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Was very satisfied with the services and her attitude towards me. She was very attentive and would explain to me in a simple way what my issue was.
About Dr. Eudoxia Tsongalis-Arruda, OD
- Optometry
- English, German and Portuguese
- 1194804922
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tsongalis-Arruda speaks German and Portuguese.
