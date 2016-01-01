See All Nurse Practitioners in Fort Lauderdale, FL
Eudaldo Aponte, MSN

Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Eudaldo Aponte, MSN is a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner in Fort Lauderdale, FL. 

Eudaldo Aponte works at Archways Inc in Fort Lauderdale, FL with other offices in Hialeah, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Archways Inc
    919 NE 13th St, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 763-2030
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Hialeah Office
    5951 NW 173rd Dr Unit 7, Hialeah, FL 33015 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 557-1030
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar I Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar II Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
Childhood Depression Chevron Icon
Childhood-Onset Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Late-Life Bipolar Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder-Related Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Outpatient Psychiatry Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Services Chevron Icon
Psychoeducation Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy With Medication Management Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Sex Addiction Chevron Icon
Substance Dependence Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Eudaldo Aponte, MSN

    • Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English, Spanish
    • 1720450166
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Dr. Abraham Flemenbaum MD/ Dr. Donna Rush, ARNP - Geriatric/Adult Psychiatry
    • Florida Intertional University - Master Degree
