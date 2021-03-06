Etido Udosen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Etido Udosen, MSN
Etido Udosen, MSN is a Nurse Practitioner in Frisco, TX.
Amerihealth Consultant Pllc255 W Lebanon Ste 224, Frisco, TX 75036 Directions (903) 372-6126
This practitioner is very compassionate and easy to talk to. Here's non-judgmental and is a great listener. I didn't feel rushed. I would highly recommend this NP!
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1083200208
