Ethel Robertson, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Ethel Robertson, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Nashville, TN.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 404 Dr Db Todd Jr Blvd Ste 200, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 291-9923
- Aetna
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Robertson took a wholistic approach with my healthcare and focused on everything from what I was eating, to how much I was exercising, to how I was feeling regarding my mental health. She was always so thorough in her medical explanation of things. She wanted to make sure that I understood my medical conditions as well as she did, and she would take the time to scientifically break concepts down until I understood them backwards and forward. You could tell that she really cared about you as a patient. She was always so sweet, and sometimes she and the other practitioner who is affiliated there would even pray over me at the end of my appointments, and not just for whatever medical issues I had going on, but also for various non-medical related challenges that I had going on in my life. I highly recommend this Healthcare facility to all in the Nashville area, they are awesome ??!!
About Ethel Robertson, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1992892574
