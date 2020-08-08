Ethel Gannon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Ethel Gannon
Offers telehealth
Ethel Gannon is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Los Alamitos, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 11110 Los Alamitos Blvd Ste 213, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Directions (562) 325-3899
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
I can't believe that there aren't more reviews for Dr Gannon. I have been her patient for several months and have nothing but praise for her. She listens intently and her assessments and feedbacks are genuine with focus to see and understand issues with focus on healing and moving forward in all aspect of a healthier life-style. I wish I had know her soon, but it never too late to heal with the right guidance. I give praise to whom praise is due, and she certainly is worthy of praise.
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1528344504
