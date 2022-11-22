See All Physicians Assistants in Las Vegas, NV
Ethan Young, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
3.5 (3)
Offers telehealth

Overview

Ethan Young, PA is a Physician Assistant in Las Vegas, NV. 

Ethan Young works at Andrea Dempsey, M.D. in Las Vegas, NV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Andrea Dempsey, MD
    7170 Smoke Ranch Rd Ste 110, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 463-3333

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Nov 22, 2022
He is the kindest and most attentive PA I’ve ever been to!
Kimberly Culp — Nov 22, 2022
Photo: Ethan Young, PA
About Ethan Young, PA

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1124590229
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Ethan Young has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Ethan Young has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Ethan Young works at Andrea Dempsey, M.D. in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Ethan Young’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Ethan Young. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ethan Young.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ethan Young, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ethan Young appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

