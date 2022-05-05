See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Kansas City, MO
Ethan Hampton, APRN

Internal Medicine
5 (6)
Accepting new patients
Ethan Hampton, APRN is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Kansas City, MO. 

Ethan Hampton works at Meritas Health Briarcliff in Kansas City, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Meritas Health Briarcliff
    5400 N Oak Trfy Ste, Kansas City, MO 64118 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    May 05, 2022
    Ethan Hampton always goes above and beyond. I've been brushed off by many doctors due to having a more complicated condition that doesn't have black and white diagnosis and/or treatment. Ethan is amazing, understanding, great listener, caring, he researches my condition outside of our appointment times. I couldn't ask for a better provider.
    May 05, 2022
    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1437582160
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Ethan Hampton, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ethan Hampton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Ethan Hampton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Ethan Hampton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Ethan Hampton works at Meritas Health Briarcliff in Kansas City, MO. View the full address on Ethan Hampton’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Ethan Hampton. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ethan Hampton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ethan Hampton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ethan Hampton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

