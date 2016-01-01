Esther Verzi accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Esther Verzi, CNP
Overview
Esther Verzi, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Albuquerque, NM.
Esther Verzi works at
Locations
-
1
Unmh Psychiatric Unit2600 Marble Ave NE, Albuquerque, NM 87106 Directions (505) 272-2800
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Esther Verzi?
About Esther Verzi, CNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1326416082
Frequently Asked Questions
Esther Verzi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Esther Verzi works at
Esther Verzi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Esther Verzi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Esther Verzi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Esther Verzi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.