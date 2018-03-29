See All Nurse Practitioners in Houston, TX
Esther Nyarko Icon-share Share Profile

Esther Nyarko

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (1)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Esther Nyarko is a Nurse Practitioner in Houston, TX. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Yvette A Guerra, NP
Yvette A Guerra, NP
8 (6)
View Profile
Cearra Prejean, FNP-C
Cearra Prejean, FNP-C
2 (5)
View Profile
Carol Lin, NP
Carol Lin, NP
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    11777 Katy Fwy Ste 260, Houston, TX 77079 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 973-7246
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Esther Nyarko?

    Mar 29, 2018
    Needed a wellness exam and to check my condition. Esther was amazing. She is super nice and patient and was very "complete" in answering all of my concerns during my visit. Spent a lot more time with me than I thought she would.
    Michael Lu in Houston, TX — Mar 29, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Esther Nyarko
    How would you rate your experience with Esther Nyarko?
    • Likelihood of recommending Esther Nyarko to family and friends

    Esther Nyarko's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Esther Nyarko

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Esther Nyarko.

    About Esther Nyarko

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1912286659
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Esther Nyarko has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Esther Nyarko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Esther Nyarko has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Esther Nyarko.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Esther Nyarko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Esther Nyarko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Esther Nyarko?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.