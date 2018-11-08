Esther Monty has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Esther Monty, LPC
Overview
Esther Monty, LPC is a Counselor in El Paso, TX.
Esther Monty works at
Locations
-
1
Homewatch Caregivers1600 N Lee Trevino Dr Ste C3, El Paso, TX 79936 Directions (915) 542-0300
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Esther Monty?
She really knows what she is doing. She has a great personality, loves her clients.
About Esther Monty, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1992714455
Frequently Asked Questions
Esther Monty accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Esther Monty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Esther Monty works at
7 patients have reviewed Esther Monty. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Esther Monty.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Esther Monty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Esther Monty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.