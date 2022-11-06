See All Physicians Assistants in Garden City, NY
Esther Levine, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
3.5 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Esther Levine, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Garden City, NY. 

Esther Levine works at Schweiger Dermatology - Garden City in Garden City, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Schweiger Dermatology Pllc
    229 7th St Ste 105, Garden City, NY 11530 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 747-7778
    Monday
    7:30am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 2:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Chemical Peel Chevron Icon
Dandruff Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dandruff
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Facial Peel Chevron Icon
Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mole Removal Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    • 1199SEIU
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Nippon Life Benefits
    • Oscar Insurance Corporation
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vytra Health Plans

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 06, 2022
    Ester Levine is knowledgeable and thorough. She takes time to listen to my concerns.
    Staci W — Nov 06, 2022
    About Esther Levine, PA-C

    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    • English
    • 1902930738
