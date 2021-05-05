See All Nurse Practitioners in Tucson, AZ
Esther Kioko

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2.5 (3)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Esther Kioko is a Nurse Practitioner in Tucson, AZ. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    6565 E Carondelet Dr Ste 315, Tucson, AZ 85710 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 230-8256
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    May 05, 2021
    I truly believe Dr. Kioko saved my life. With bipolar diagnosis and proper medication along with regular monitoring I felt very safe and cared for in her hands. I have had experiences with psychiatrists that I could feel did not really care for my well being, and in fact made situations worse but with Dr. Kioko my life has made a complete 180 degree flip. I no longer see her due to my insurance policy ending but I feel assured that because of her I have the tools to succeed on my own. Thank you, Dr. Kioko.
    Sam Strasshofer — May 05, 2021
    About Esther Kioko

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1336531755
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Esther Kioko has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Esther Kioko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Esther Kioko. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Esther Kioko.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Esther Kioko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Esther Kioko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

