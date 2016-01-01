See All Hematologists in Charlotte, NC
Esther Wong, AGNP Icon-share Share Profile

Esther Wong, AGNP

Hematology & Oncology
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Esther Wong, AGNP is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. 

Esther Wong works at Novant Health Cancer Institute - Elizabeth (Gastrointestinal & Hepatobiliary Cancer) in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Cancer Institute - Elizabeth (Gastrointestinal & Hepatobiliary Cancer)
    125 Queens Rd Ste 430, Charlotte, NC 28204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 951-1176
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Esther Wong?

    Photo: Esther Wong, AGNP
    How would you rate your experience with Esther Wong, AGNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Esther Wong to family and friends

    Esther Wong's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Esther Wong

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Esther Wong, AGNP.

    About Esther Wong, AGNP

    Specialties
    • Hematology & Oncology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1528547833
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
    • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center
    • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Esther Wong, AGNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Esther Wong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Esther Wong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Esther Wong works at Novant Health Cancer Institute - Elizabeth (Gastrointestinal & Hepatobiliary Cancer) in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Esther Wong’s profile.

    Esther Wong has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Esther Wong.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Esther Wong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Esther Wong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.