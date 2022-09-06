Dr. Esther Chin, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Esther Chin, PHD
Overview
Dr. Esther Chin, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Hoffman Estates, IL.
Dr. Chin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
AMITA Health Medical Group Pediatric Concussion Clinic Hoffman Estates1555 Barrington Rd, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Directions (847) 981-3630
-
2
AMITA Health Medical Group Pediatric Neuropsychology Elk Grove Village800 Biesterfield Rd, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007 Directions (847) 981-3630Tuesday8:30am - 5:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chin?
I was very pleased with Dr. Chin. She was thorough with her testing and very informative about the entire process. She explained all test results, responded well to questions and provided written reports in a timely manner. She was kind and caring when testing my child and emphasized her strengths, not just what were weaknesses. I would highly recommend her to anyone looking for a detailed and organized neuropsychological evaluation.
About Dr. Esther Chin, PHD
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1043538572
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chin works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Chin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.