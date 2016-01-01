Dr. Dalessio-Baez accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Esterina Dalessio-Baez, PHD
Overview
Dr. Esterina Dalessio-Baez, PHD is a Psychologist in East Northport, NY.
Dr. Dalessio-Baez works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Lyudmila Valdman MD554 Larkfield Rd Ste 203, East Northport, NY 11731 Directions (631) 368-1571
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dalessio-Baez?
About Dr. Esterina Dalessio-Baez, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1679795561
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dalessio-Baez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dalessio-Baez works at
Dr. Dalessio-Baez has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dalessio-Baez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dalessio-Baez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dalessio-Baez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.