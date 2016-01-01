See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Longmeadow, MA
Estelle Lakritz, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
3 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Estelle Lakritz, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Longmeadow, MA. 

Estelle Lakritz works at Estelle Lakritz, LMFT, MHC, MBA in Longmeadow, MA with other offices in Springfield, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Estelle Lakritz, LMFT, MHC, MBA
    175 Dwight Rd Ste 106, Longmeadow, MA 01106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (413) 563-2221
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
  2. 2
    Estelle Lakritz, LMFT, MHC, MBA
    222 Carew St, Springfield, MA 01104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (413) 563-2221

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Marriage Break-Up Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Cigna
    • Health New England (HNE)
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Estelle Lakritz, LMFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1811024532
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Brightside For Children & Families
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • Suny-Stonybrook
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Estelle Lakritz, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Estelle Lakritz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Estelle Lakritz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Estelle Lakritz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Estelle Lakritz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Estelle Lakritz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Estelle Lakritz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Estelle Lakritz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

