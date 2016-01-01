Estelle Autissier, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Estelle Autissier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Estelle Autissier, NP
Overview
Estelle Autissier, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in New York, NY.
Estelle Autissier works at
Locations
-
1
New York-presbyteriancolumbia University Medical Center161 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Directions (212) 305-5098Monday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Estelle Autissier?
About Estelle Autissier, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1326690819
Frequently Asked Questions
Estelle Autissier accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Estelle Autissier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Estelle Autissier works at
Estelle Autissier has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Estelle Autissier.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Estelle Autissier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Estelle Autissier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.