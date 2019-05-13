See All Nurse Practitioners in Fairfax, VA
Esra Gokturk, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (9)
Esra Gokturk, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Fairfax, VA. 

Esra Gokturk works at NOVAMED Associates in Fairfax, VA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Novamed Associates
    8316 Arlington Blvd Ste 310, Fairfax, VA 22031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 641-0333
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Esra has been our family doctor for almost 20 years. She is kind, a great listener, and does thorough work. She has all the best traits you would want in a medical professional. I cannot rate her highly enough.
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1154598100
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Esra Gokturk has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Esra Gokturk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Esra Gokturk works at NOVAMED Associates in Fairfax, VA. View the full address on Esra Gokturk’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Esra Gokturk. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Esra Gokturk.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Esra Gokturk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Esra Gokturk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.