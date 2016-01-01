Ese Ogbetuo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Ese Ogbetuo, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Ese Ogbetuo, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Torrance, CA.
Ese Ogbetuo works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Torrance22617 Hawthorne Blvd, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 370-4700Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Ese Ogbetuo?
About Ese Ogbetuo, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1417423138
Frequently Asked Questions
Ese Ogbetuo works at
Ese Ogbetuo has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Ese Ogbetuo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ese Ogbetuo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ese Ogbetuo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.