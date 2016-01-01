See All Dermatologists in Austin, TX
Eryn McIntyre, PA-C

Dermatology
5 (254)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Eryn McIntyre, PA-C is a dermatologist in Austin, TX. She currently practices at U.S. Dermatology Partners Brodie Lane. She accepts multiple insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    U.S. Dermatology Partners Brodie Lane
    9701 Brodie Ln Ste 106, Austin, TX 78748 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 280-3939
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acanthosis Nigricans
Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Acanthosis Nigricans
Acne
Actinic Keratosis

Treatment frequency



Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Alopecia Areata Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Cyst Chevron Icon
Dandruff Chevron Icon
Keloid Treatment Chevron Icon
Latisse Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Microneedling Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Ambetter
  • Anthem
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
  • Cigna
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • Humana
  • MultiPlan

About Eryn McIntyre, PA-C

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1093901753
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center
Medical Education

Patient Satisfaction

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 254 ratings
Patient Ratings (254)
5 Star
(248)
4 Star
(4)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
