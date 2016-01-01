Dr. Eryn Lucas, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lucas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eryn Lucas, PSY.D
Overview
Dr. Eryn Lucas, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Orange, TX. They completed their residency with University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio
Dr. Lucas works at
Locations
Navicare LLC807 Henderson Ave, Orange, TX 77630 Directions (409) 883-2273
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Community Health Choice
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Eryn Lucas, PSY.D
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1194959593
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio
- Psychological Wellness
- University of Texas at Austin
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lucas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lucas accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lucas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Lucas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lucas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lucas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lucas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.