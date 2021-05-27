Dr. Ernest Soper III, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Soper III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ernest Soper III, PHD
Overview
Dr. Ernest Soper III, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Boulder, CO.
Dr. Soper III works at
Locations
1
Psychological Services P.c.613 Walnut St, Boulder, CO 80302 Directions (303) 443-1223
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ernest Soper III, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1881642825
Education & Certifications
- University of Utah
- Colorado College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Soper III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Soper III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Soper III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Soper III works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Soper III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soper III.
