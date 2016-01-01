See All Clinical Psychologists in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Ernest Katz, PHD

Clinical Psychology
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ernest Katz, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Clinical Sciences Program, Dept of Psychology, University of Southern California and is affiliated with Children's Hospital Los Angeles.

Dr. Katz works at Ernest R. Katz, Ph.D. in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ernest R. Katz, Ph.D.
    6310 San Vicente Blvd Ste 350, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 934-8971

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Children's Hospital Los Angeles

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Depressive Disorders
Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Depressive Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Hypnosis (Medical Hypnotherapy) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Ernest Katz, PHD

    • Clinical Psychology
    • 42 years of experience
    • English
    • 1235239443
    Education & Certifications

    • Children's Hospital Los Angeles
    • Clinical Sciences Program, Dept of Psychology, University of Southern California
    • California State University, Northridge
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ernest Katz, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Katz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Katz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Katz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Katz works at Ernest R. Katz, Ph.D. in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Katz’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Katz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Katz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Katz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Katz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

