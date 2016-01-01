Dr. Ernest Katz, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Katz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ernest Katz, PHD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ernest Katz, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Clinical Sciences Program, Dept of Psychology, University of Southern California and is affiliated with Children's Hospital Los Angeles.
Ernest R. Katz, Ph.D.6310 San Vicente Blvd Ste 350, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (323) 934-8971
- Children's Hospital Los Angeles
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Clinical Psychology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1235239443
- Clinical Sciences Program, Dept of Psychology, University of Southern California
- California State University, Northridge
Dr. Katz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Katz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Katz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Katz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Katz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Katz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.