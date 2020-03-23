See All Chiropractors in Jupiter, FL
Ernest Hackett, CH Icon-share Share Profile

Ernest Hackett, CH

Chiropractic
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Ernest Hackett, CH is a Chiropractor in Jupiter, FL. 

Ernest Hackett works at Patient First LLC in Jupiter, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Chiropractors
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Lisa Bassett, DC
Dr. Lisa Bassett, DC
0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Gregory Larivee, DC
Dr. Gregory Larivee, DC
8 (13)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Patient First LLC
    4600 Military Trl Ste 108, Jupiter, FL 33458 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 776-2285
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Ernest Hackett?

    Mar 23, 2020
    The BEST
    Bob Sweet — Mar 23, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Ernest Hackett, CH
    How would you rate your experience with Ernest Hackett, CH?
    • Likelihood of recommending Ernest Hackett to family and friends

    Ernest Hackett's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Ernest Hackett

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Ernest Hackett, CH.

    About Ernest Hackett, CH

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1144259342
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Ernest Hackett, CH is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ernest Hackett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Ernest Hackett has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Ernest Hackett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Ernest Hackett works at Patient First LLC in Jupiter, FL. View the full address on Ernest Hackett’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Ernest Hackett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ernest Hackett.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ernest Hackett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ernest Hackett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Ernest Hackett, CH?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.