Erisa Preston has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Erisa Preston
Overview
Erisa Preston is a Clinical Psychologist in Rolling Hills Estates, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 734 Silver Spur Rd Ste 202, Rolling Hills Estates, CA 90274 Directions (424) 242-3112
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Erisa Preston?
she listens and remembers everything. Her insight and ideas have all worked well for me during this really difficult time. She is amazing
About Erisa Preston
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1154688000
Frequently Asked Questions
Erisa Preston accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Erisa Preston has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Erisa Preston. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Erisa Preston.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Erisa Preston, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Erisa Preston appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.