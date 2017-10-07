Erin Zaleski is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Erin Zaleski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Erin Zaleski
Overview
Erin Zaleski is a Nurse Practitioner in Lincoln, NE.
Erin Zaleski works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Autumn Ridge Family Medicine5000 N 26th St Ste 100, Lincoln, NE 68521 Directions (402) 435-5300
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Erin Zaleski?
As a patient with multiple health conditions, Erin provides the best advice and treatments I have had. I highly recommend her to my family and friends.
About Erin Zaleski
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1578976544
Frequently Asked Questions
Erin Zaleski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Erin Zaleski accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Erin Zaleski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Erin Zaleski works at
2 patients have reviewed Erin Zaleski. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Erin Zaleski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Erin Zaleski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Erin Zaleski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.