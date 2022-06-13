See All Family Doctors in Cornelius, NC
Erin Wagner, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile

Erin Wagner, PA-C

Family Medicine
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Erin Wagner, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Cornelius, NC. 

Erin Wagner works at Novant Health GoHealth Urgent Care Cornelius in Cornelius, NC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health GoHealth Urgent Care Cornelius
    17078 Nat Bynum Ln Ste 3, Cornelius, NC 28031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 908-2302
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Erin Wagner?

    Jun 13, 2022
    PA Erin Wagner is knowledgeable, caring, professional and saved my husband's leg. Her quick diagnosis and medication was literally a lifesaver.
    Deborah S Rogers — Jun 13, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Erin Wagner, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Erin Wagner, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Erin Wagner to family and friends

    Erin Wagner's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Erin Wagner

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Erin Wagner, PA-C.

    About Erin Wagner, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1821250671
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
    • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Erin Wagner, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Erin Wagner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Erin Wagner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Erin Wagner works at Novant Health GoHealth Urgent Care Cornelius in Cornelius, NC. View the full address on Erin Wagner’s profile.

    Erin Wagner has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Erin Wagner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Erin Wagner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Erin Wagner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.