Overview

Erin Trent, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Fayetteville, NC. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor Coll Med and is affiliated with Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.



Erin Trent works at Kidz Care Pediatrics in Fayetteville, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.