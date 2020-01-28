See All Physicians Assistants in Grand Rapids, MI
Erin Teitsma, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Erin Teitsma, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Grand Rapids, MI. 

Erin Teitsma works at Internal Medicine Of West MI in Grand Rapids, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Internal Medicine of West Michigan
    3200 Eagle Park Dr NE Ste 102, Grand Rapids, MI 49525 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 285-9090
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 28, 2020
    After being sick with a respiratory infection for weeks, Erin was very concerned and caring about how sick I was and because of her advice and care, I know that she was instrumental in my recuperation. Many thanks to her!
    Jackie Vohlken — Jan 28, 2020
    Photo: Erin Teitsma, PA-C
    About Erin Teitsma, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1518141522
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

