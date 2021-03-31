Erin Stoy is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Erin Stoy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Erin Stoy
Offers telehealth
Overview
Erin Stoy is a Family Medicine Specialist in Federal Way, WA.
Erin Stoy works at
Locations
1
Virginia Mason Federal Way Medical Center33501 1st Way S, Federal Way, WA 98003 Directions (253) 838-2400
Hospital Affiliations
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Simply stated, Erin Stoy saved my life. I went to see her with a variety of seemingly unrelated symptoms and after listening closely she suggested I have a chest xray. The xray identified lung cancer. Fortunately it was early enough that I was able to have the tumor removed and am now cancer free.
About Erin Stoy
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1144774803

