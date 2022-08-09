See All Oncologists in Dayton, OH
Erin Smith, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile

Erin Smith, PA-C

Oncology
5 (16)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Erin Smith, PA-C is an Oncology Specialist in Dayton, OH. 

Erin Smith works at Premier Surgical Oncology in Dayton, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Premier Surgical Oncology at Miami Valley Hospital
    1 Wyoming St, Dayton, OH 45409 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Miami Valley Hospital South
  • Miami Valley Hospital
  • Miami Valley Hospital North
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Erin Smith?

    Aug 09, 2022
    The wait time was very short and the medical staff was the best I have ever had the pleasure to be around. They answered my questions and asked me the right questions. I wished more of the doctors I see had people like this.
    — Aug 09, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Erin Smith, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Erin Smith, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Erin Smith to family and friends

    Erin Smith's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Erin Smith

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Erin Smith, PA-C.

    About Erin Smith, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1558684951
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Erin Smith has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Erin Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Erin Smith works at Premier Surgical Oncology in Dayton, OH. View the full address on Erin Smith’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Erin Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Erin Smith.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Erin Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Erin Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Erin Smith, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.