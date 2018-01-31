Dr. Seabolt has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Erin Seabolt, DC
Overview
Dr. Erin Seabolt, DC is a Chiropractor in Texas City, TX.
Dr. Seabolt works at
Locations
Texas City Chiropractic Clinic3232 13th Ave N, Texas City, TX 77590 Directions (409) 948-8577
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Seabolt?
I saw Dr. Seabolt for many years, always pleasant and professional, always concerned about how I responded to her adjustments to my back and neck.
About Dr. Erin Seabolt, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1588696272
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Seabolt accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Seabolt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Seabolt. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seabolt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seabolt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seabolt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.