Erin Schendel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Erin Schendel, PA-C
Overview
Erin Schendel, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in San Antonio, TX.
Locations
South Texas Internal Medicine Associates P.A.1303 McCullough Ave Ste 600, San Antonio, TX 78212 Directions (210) 225-2551
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She is kind and knowledgeable. Really listens. Honest.
About Erin Schendel, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1679805253
Frequently Asked Questions
Erin Schendel accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Erin Schendel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Erin Schendel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Erin Schendel.
