Erin Prokop, CFNP

Internal Medicine
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Erin Prokop, CFNP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bel Air, MD. 

Erin Prokop works at Harford Primary Care, LLC in Bel Air, MD. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Harford Primary Care LLC
    615 W Macphail Rd Ste 106, Bel Air, MD 21014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 638-8900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UM Upper Chesapeake Health

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Erin Prokop, CFNP

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1154310613
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

