Erin Phlegar, PA-C
Overview
Erin Phlegar, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Charleston, SC.
Locations
MUSC Women's Health - Cannon St135 Cannon St, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Erin Phlegar, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- Female
- 1609473396
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Erin Phlegar accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Erin Phlegar using Healthline FindCare.
Erin Phlegar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Erin Phlegar has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Erin Phlegar.
