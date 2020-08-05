Dr. Erin Miles, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erin Miles, PSY.D
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Erin Miles, PSY.D is a Neuropsychologist in Fort Wayne, IN.
Dr. Miles works at
Locations
-
1
Fort Wayne Neuropsychology4306 E State Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46815 Directions (260) 460-3203Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Miles?
I was an adult faced with my ADD symptoms I had always had my whole life, but my current job made it much more challenging. I went in for testing and although the testing was long, it was thorough. Erin sat down and discussed the results with me and was very attentive and sympathetic to my needs. I highly recommend.
About Dr. Erin Miles, PSY.D
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1699196519
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miles has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miles accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miles works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Miles. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miles.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.