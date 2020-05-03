Erin McCann accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Erin McCann, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Erin McCann, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Danbury, CT.
Erin McCann works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Danbury Office84 Hospital Ave, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 792-0400
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Erin McCann?
I had a Tramatic Brain Injury and had to move across the country to be close to my family. I had great care where I was and moving was very stressful. PA Erin McCann shows compassion, us very professional, was familiar with my injury and put me at ease. I felt in good hands.
About Erin McCann, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1790326064
Frequently Asked Questions
Erin McCann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Erin McCann works at
Erin McCann has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Erin McCann.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Erin McCann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Erin McCann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.