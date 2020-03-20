See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Chattanooga, TN
Dr. Erin McCallen, OD

Optometry
4.5 (10)
Overview

Dr. Erin McCallen, OD is an Optometrist in Chattanooga, TN. 

Dr. McCallen works at Walmart Pharmacy 10-3659 in Chattanooga, TN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Walmart Pharmacy 10-3659
    501 Signal Mountain Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 309-8542
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 20, 2020
    I have been seen by her twice for the standard contact lens/eye glasses exams and have found her to be very personable, professional and practical . Id characterize her as someone whose deeply invested in ... and truely enjoys her patients . Who views her profession as a " calling". The wait was short , yet I noticed during my wait...that she took a considerable amount of time engaging with each patient . I'd recommend her without hesitation.
    paula — Mar 20, 2020
    About Dr. Erin McCallen, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1912088592
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. McCallen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McCallen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McCallen works at Walmart Pharmacy 10-3659 in Chattanooga, TN. View the full address on Dr. McCallen’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. McCallen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCallen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCallen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCallen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

