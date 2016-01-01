Erin-Marie Kernan-Hobart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Erin-Marie Kernan-Hobart, FNP
Overview
Erin-Marie Kernan-Hobart, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in White Plains, NY.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 333 Westchester Ave Ste 104, White Plains, NY 10604 Directions (914) 428-3651
View All Accepted Carriers
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Erin-Marie Kernan-Hobart?
About Erin-Marie Kernan-Hobart, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1821579525
Frequently Asked Questions
Erin-Marie Kernan-Hobart has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Erin-Marie Kernan-Hobart.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Erin-Marie Kernan-Hobart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Erin-Marie Kernan-Hobart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.