Erin Lewis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Erin Lewis
Erin Lewis is a Nurse Practitioner in Springfield, MO.
Erin Lewis works at
Ozarks Dermatology Specialists3808 S Greystone Ct, Springfield, MO 65804 Directions (417) 889-3332
Erin was super sweet. She ended up taking a couple moles off, and she talked me through everything both before and as it was happening. I got a little emotional beforehand, and she calmed me down.
Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
English
- 1356955231
Erin Lewis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Erin Lewis works at
2 patients have reviewed Erin Lewis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Erin Lewis.
