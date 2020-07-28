Erin Langford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Erin Langford, FNP-C
Overview
Erin Langford, FNP-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Albuquerque, NM.
Locations
- 1 4588 Paradise Blvd NW # 100, Albuquerque, NM 87114 Directions (505) 998-1717
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Erin is a kind human being and in my opinion has found her calling. She listens to all your concerns and also answers emails that I have sent her from mypreschart! I'm glad she's my caregiver! :)
About Erin Langford, FNP-C
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1144797135
4 patients have reviewed Erin Langford. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Erin Langford.
