Erin Lange-Vandello, PA
Offers telehealth
Overview
Erin Lange-Vandello, PA is a Physician Assistant in Tampa, FL.
Erin Lange-Vandello works at
Locations
Florida Medical Clinic Primary Care15285 AMBERLY DR, Tampa, FL 33647 Directions (813) 979-6978Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Erin Lange-Vandello?
She's always been wonderful to my husband and I. You can always get a same day appointment if you call first thing. She's easy to talk to and if you bring something up, she'll address it. Wanted a place where I could go and feel comfortable being a gay man. The office staff is very kind!
About Erin Lange-Vandello, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1922024819
Frequently Asked Questions
Erin Lange-Vandello has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Erin Lange-Vandello accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Erin Lange-Vandello has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Erin Lange-Vandello works at
7 patients have reviewed Erin Lange-Vandello. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Erin Lange-Vandello.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Erin Lange-Vandello, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Erin Lange-Vandello appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.