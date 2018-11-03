See All Physicians Assistants in Tampa, FL
Erin Lange-Vandello, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
4 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Erin Lange-Vandello, PA is a Physician Assistant in Tampa, FL. 

Erin Lange-Vandello works at Florida Medical Clinic in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Florida Medical Clinic Primary Care
    15285 AMBERLY DR, Tampa, FL 33647 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 979-6978
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 03, 2018
    She's always been wonderful to my husband and I. You can always get a same day appointment if you call first thing. She's easy to talk to and if you bring something up, she'll address it. Wanted a place where I could go and feel comfortable being a gay man. The office staff is very kind!
    — Nov 03, 2018
    Photo: Erin Lange-Vandello, PA
    About Erin Lange-Vandello, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1922024819
    Frequently Asked Questions

