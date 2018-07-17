See All Family Doctors in Draper, UT
Erin Kimball, PA

Family Medicine
4.5 (25)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Erin Kimball, PA is a Family Medicine Specialist in Draper, UT. 

Erin Kimball works at Lone Peak Family Health in Draper, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Anthem as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mountainstar Medical Group-St Marks Hospital LLC
    74 E Kimballs Ln Ste 260, Draper, UT 84020 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 254-5925

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lone Peak Hospital
  • Lee's Summit Medical Center
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Jul 17, 2018
    I really like Erin. She is very good at checking everything and asking questions to make sure everything is covered! I would recommend her 100%. Thank you Erin!
    Jul 17, 2018
    About Erin Kimball, PA

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1790034916
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Erin Kimball, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Erin Kimball is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Erin Kimball has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Erin Kimball has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Erin Kimball works at Lone Peak Family Health in Draper, UT. View the full address on Erin Kimball’s profile.

    25 patients have reviewed Erin Kimball. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Erin Kimball.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Erin Kimball, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Erin Kimball appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

