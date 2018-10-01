See All Nurse Practitioners in Gahanna, OH
Erin Keller, CNP Icon-share Share Profile

Erin Keller, CNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2 (5)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Erin Keller, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Gahanna, OH. 

Erin Keller works at OhioHealth Primary Care Physicians in Gahanna, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Raimeca Martin, FNP
Raimeca Martin, FNP
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    OhioHealth Primary Care Physicians
    504 Havens Corners Rd, Gahanna, OH 43230 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 533-5300
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    1.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Erin Keller?

    Oct 01, 2018
    Erin is amazing, she’s helped me with so many different things. I was so skeptical about finding a “regular” doctor or NP because so many have no personality, but she’s perfect.
    Allison in Worthington, OH — Oct 01, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Erin Keller, CNP
    How would you rate your experience with Erin Keller, CNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Erin Keller to family and friends

    Erin Keller's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Erin Keller

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Erin Keller, CNP.

    About Erin Keller, CNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1609313170
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Erin Keller has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Erin Keller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Erin Keller works at OhioHealth Primary Care Physicians in Gahanna, OH. View the full address on Erin Keller’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Erin Keller. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Erin Keller.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Erin Keller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Erin Keller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Erin Keller, CNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.