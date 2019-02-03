Erin Johnson is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Erin Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Erin Johnson
Overview
Erin Johnson is a Nurse Practitioner in Chattanooga, TN.
Locations
The Chattanooga Heart Institute2501 CITICO AVE, Chattanooga, TN 37404 Directions (423) 697-2000Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Ratings & Reviews
This lady is well educated, and knows what her job is, and does it very well. I have seen her a few times now, and have no complaints at all. The only draw back I see with her, or Dr. Hemphill is there is no way to contact them if you need a prescription called into your pharmacy. I use to could call and ask for something to help me on the weekend, or at late times, and it would be called, phoned, or faxed, text in right away within maybe an hour. Not these days.
About Erin Johnson
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1700299419
Frequently Asked Questions
