See All Physicians Assistants in Pittsburgh, PA
Erin Irvin, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile

Erin Irvin, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Erin Irvin, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Pittsburgh, PA. 

Erin Irvin works at Lindenbaum Perryman & Associates in Pittsburgh, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Physician Assistants
Compare with other nearby providers
Ryan Hertweck, PA-C
Ryan Hertweck, PA-C
4 (3)
View Profile
Amanda Patterson, PA-C
Amanda Patterson, PA-C
10 (22)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Lindenbaum Perryman & Associates
    1400 Locust St Ste 5109, Pittsburgh, PA 15219 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 261-9332

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Erin Irvin?

Nov 20, 2021
At all of my visits Erin has been compassionate and informative. She takes her time to really understand what is going on, and get you all the help and treatment you need.
— Nov 20, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Erin Irvin, PA-C
How would you rate your experience with Erin Irvin, PA-C?
  • Likelihood of recommending Erin Irvin to family and friends

Erin Irvin's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Erin Irvin

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Erin Irvin, PA-C.

About Erin Irvin, PA-C

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1255583555
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Erin Irvin, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Erin Irvin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Erin Irvin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Erin Irvin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Erin Irvin works at Lindenbaum Perryman & Associates in Pittsburgh, PA. View the full address on Erin Irvin’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Erin Irvin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Erin Irvin.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Erin Irvin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Erin Irvin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Erin Irvin, PA-C?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.